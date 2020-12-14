Electoral College members in Michigan and Wisconsin casting votes for Joe Biden
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Electoral College members are meeting today to officially assign their states' electoral votes for the presidential election. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Adam Brewster about why this is a significant milestone even though the presidential transition has already begun.
Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next presidentAs Electoral College members meet in each state to cast their ballots, formally affirming Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, President Trump..
Electoral College to affirm Biden's victory as Trump remains defiantPresident-elect Joe Biden will be one step closer to the White House as members of the Electoral College meet today to affirm his victory. However, President..
Watch Live: Biden to address the nation after Electoral College votesThe 538 members of the Electoral College are meeting Monday to cast their votes for president and vice president.
With Electoral College meeting, Trump and supporters still refuse to accept election resultsMembers of the Electoral College meet today in all 50 states to officially declare Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election. However, President Trump..
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Biden's win, rejects Trump lawsuitThe state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to uphold Democrat Joe Biden's Wisconsin win Monday, handing President Donald Trump a defeat.
Trump-appointed judge dismisses 'extraordinary' lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin election in US court"A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote," Ludwig wrote.
Electoral college begins casting votes that will cement Biden victoryThe process will formally acknowledge the win, ending Donald Trump's hope of overturning the result.
BBC News
