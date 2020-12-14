Global  
 

Electoral College members in Michigan and Wisconsin casting votes for Joe Biden

CBS News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Electoral College members are meeting today to officially assign their states' electoral votes for the presidential election. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Adam Brewster about why this is a significant milestone even though the presidential transition has already begun.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit
News video: Michigan electors set to cast Electoral College vote on Monday

Michigan electors set to cast Electoral College vote on Monday 02:32

 Michigan's 16 Democratic Electoral College voters are set to cast their vote Monday afternoon for Joe Biden.

Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next president

 As Electoral College members meet in each state to cast their ballots, formally affirming Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, President Trump..
CBS News

Electoral College to affirm Biden's victory as Trump remains defiant

 President-elect Joe Biden will be one step closer to the White House as members of the Electoral College meet today to affirm his victory. However, President..
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden to address the nation after Electoral College votes

 The 538 members of the Electoral College are meeting Monday to cast their votes for president and vice president.
CBS News

With Electoral College meeting, Trump and supporters still refuse to accept election results

 Members of the Electoral College meet today in all 50 states to officially declare Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election. However, President Trump..
CBS News

Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Biden's win, rejects Trump lawsuit

 The state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to uphold Democrat Joe Biden's Wisconsin win Monday, handing President Donald Trump a defeat.
USATODAY.com

Cannibal sandwich scare: Wisconsin officials urge families to pass on holiday tradition of eating raw meat

 The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging residents to put down the cannibal sandwiches, also known as raw meat sandwiches or tiger meat.
USATODAY.com

Trump-appointed judge dismisses 'extraordinary' lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin election in US court

 "A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote," Ludwig wrote.
USATODAY.com

Michigan man imprisoned for nearly 4 decades exonerated after witness admits to lying

 Walter Forbes became a free man in November – nearly four decades following his conviction – after evidence surfaced that he is innocent.
 
USATODAY.com

Pfizer vaccine distribution gets underway in the United States

 With emergency authorization from the FDA, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is now being distributed across the country, ushering in the biggest vaccination effort in..
CBS News

Pfizer details its coronavirus vaccine distribution

 Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine have begun to rollout of Pfizer's manufacturing facility in Michigan. The company aims to distribute 50 million doses..
CBS News

Covid-19 coronavirus: Vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

 The first shipments of a Covid-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States headed today from Michigan to distribution centres across the country, with the..
New Zealand Herald

Electoral college begins casting votes that will cement Biden victory

 The process will formally acknowledge the win, ending Donald Trump's hope of overturning the result.
BBC News

Shedding light on racial and economic disparities in U.S. justice system

 PBS NewsHour debuted a series called "Searching for Justice" this week that sheds light on the racial and economic disparities in America's criminal justice..
CBS News

COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans in motion ahead of FDA's authorization

 While the U.S. waits for the Food and Drug Administration's decision to give Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine emergency-use authorization, the wheels are already..
CBS News

FDA working "rapidly" on emergency-use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

 The Food and Drug Administration said it is working "rapidly" to give emergency-use authorization to Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. Hospitals and..
CBS News

Supreme Court: Muslim men can sue in case involving no-fly list and FBI surveillance

 On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of three Muslim men who say they were placed on the no-fly list after they refused to spy on their friends and..
CBS News

