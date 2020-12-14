Kamala Harris calls to 'honor' Sandy Hook victims with gun reforms Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris called for gun reforms to honor the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on Monday, which marked the eighth anniversary of the tragedy that took the lives of more than two dozen people, including 20 first-graders. 👓 View full article

