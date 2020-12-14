Global  
 

'A Night at the Ballet' aims to bring the theater experience to you

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Former ballerina Melanie Hamrick wanted to find a project that would employ not only dancers but the crews and technical staff that work with them, all of whom are struggling since live performances remain shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The result is "A Night at the Ballet," a free streaming event that premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Filmed in a small New York theater, the event will treat ballet-starved fans to dancers from America's top companies who will perform excerpts of classical ballets. (Dec. 14)
 
The Fillmore Reopens With Miami's Cuban Ballet Performance Of "Don Quixote Suite" [Video]

The Fillmore Reopens With Miami's Cuban Ballet Performance Of "Don Quixote Suite"

The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami will return to the stage on Saturday, Dec. 5 with Don Quixote Suite at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:48Published
You Can Watch the New York City Ballet's Performance of 'The Nutcracker' at Home This Year [Video]

You Can Watch the New York City Ballet's Performance of 'The Nutcracker' at Home This Year

The show must go on!

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:50Published