'A Night at the Ballet' aims to bring the theater experience to you
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Former ballerina Melanie Hamrick wanted to find a project that would employ not only dancers but the crews and technical staff that work with them, all of whom are struggling since live performances remain shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The result is "A Night at the Ballet," a free streaming event that premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Filmed in a small New York theater, the event will treat ballet-starved fans to dancers from America's top companies who will perform excerpts of classical ballets. (Dec. 14)
