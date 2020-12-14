Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man hit by car during Hanukkah ceremony says driver used anti-Semitic slurs

CBS News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A man was run over by a car at a menorah-lighting celebration as the driver yelled possible anti-Semitic slurs, police say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Scary moment angry giraffe chased truck of tourists off its patch

Scary moment angry giraffe chased truck of tourists off its patch 01:37

 EXIT, PURSUED BY A GIRAFFE - Watch the jaw-dropping moment a man's car is chased by a huge giraffe while on a jungle tourWatch as the huge giraffe hurtles alongside the car - as the shocked tourists abandon the jungle tour to head for the nearest exit.Dicken Muchena, 27, was on a jungle tour at Masai...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hanukkah Hanukkah Jewish holiday

Driver attacked man at Hanukkah ceremony, police say

 A member of Lexington, Kentucky’s Chabad of the Bluegrass was attacked with a car Saturday during a Menorah-lighting ceremony by a driver shouting possible..
CBS News

“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/13

 Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Jim Axelrod talks with "Humans of New York" photographer Brandon Stanton about his book of international portraits...
CBS News
National Menorah lit in Washington for Hanukkah [Video]

National Menorah lit in Washington for Hanukkah

The National Hanukkah Menorah was lit outside the White House on Thursday (December 10) to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:35Published

12/10: Red and Blue

 Congress rushing for COVID relief agreement; Celebrating the first night of Hanukah
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Driver arrested as car kills two in German city’s pedestrian zone [Video]

Driver arrested as car kills two in German city’s pedestrian zone

A car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone in the south-western Germancity of Trier, killing at least two people and seriously injuring 15 othersbefore being stopped by police, officials said...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
State Police Identify Driver In Saugus Hit And Run That Left Man Seriously Hurt [Video]

State Police Identify Driver In Saugus Hit And Run That Left Man Seriously Hurt

State Police say they have identified the driver and car in a hit and run in Saugus that left a man with serious injuries. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben has the latest on this story.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:14Published
Good Samaritan Helps Driver Escape From Burning Car On Dan Ryan Expressway [Video]

Good Samaritan Helps Driver Escape From Burning Car On Dan Ryan Expressway

A man driving behind that car saw the sparks and flashed his lights to alert the driver of the smoke.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:56Published