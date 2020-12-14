Global  
 

Rally at Michigan Capitol during electoral vote

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
About a dozen people rally outside the Michigan Capitol as electors inside cast 16 votes for President-elect Joe Biden (Dec. 14)
 
Voting machine company demands retractions over conservative media’s ‘disinformation’

 On Monday, electronic voting system company Smartmatic demanded three conservative media outlets to retract claims that its machines skewed votes in favor of..
The Verge
Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff [Video]

Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff

[NFA] Early in-person voting began in the state of Georgia Monday for a pair of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published
Electoral College votes, making Biden win official [Video]

Electoral College votes, making Biden win official

Electors of the Electoral College gathered in their respective state capitals to cast their votes in the U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election [Video]

Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election

President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published