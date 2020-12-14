Rally at Michigan Capitol during electoral vote
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
About a dozen people rally outside the Michigan Capitol as electors inside cast 16 votes for President-elect Joe Biden (Dec. 14)
Voting machine company demands retractions over conservative media’s ‘disinformation’On Monday, electronic voting system company Smartmatic demanded three conservative media outlets to retract claims that its machines skewed votes in favor of..
Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff
Electoral College votes, making Biden win official
Michigan State Capitol The building that houses the legislative branch of the government of the U.S. state of Michigan
