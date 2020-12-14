Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Denies Former Staffer Lindsey Boylan’s Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘Simply Not True’

CBS 2 Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Lindsey Boylan made that accusation in a series of tweets Sunday, saying "Yes, Governor Cuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched." 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Gov. Cuomo Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations

Gov. Cuomo Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations 00:47

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo is denying allegations that he sexually harassed a former staff member.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former Aide Claims Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harassed Her For Years [Video]

Former Aide Claims Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harassed Her For Years

A former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published
Andrew Cuomo's Toxic Team [Video]

Andrew Cuomo's Toxic Team

A former staffer of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has taken to Twitter to slam his office as the 'most toxic team environment.' Lindsey Boylan previously worked for Gov. Cuomo from 2015 to 2018. Daily..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Gov. Cuomo's office was 'most toxic' work environment, former aide says [Video]

Gov. Cuomo's office was 'most toxic' work environment, former aide says

Gov. Cuomo's office was 'most toxic' work environment, former aide says

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Denies Ex-Adviser's Allegations of Sexual Harassment for 'Years'

 Claiming that she's not the only woman who has become victim of the governor's behavior, Lindsey Boylan says that there were many people who 'saw it' and can...
AceShowbiz