As Britain Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccine, Pressure Grows on Europe To Approve Drug

VOA News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Aid agencies accuse rich countries of hoarding vaccine, warning that nine out of 10 people in poorer countries will not receive it for months or years
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval by US experts|Oneindia News

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval by US experts|Oneindia News 01:07

 An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval on Thursday. Britain, Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have already approved the vaccine, the first in the world to complete a...

