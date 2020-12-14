Mississippi police identify 2-year-old boy abandoned at Goodwill donation outlet, arrest suspect

Mississippi officials have failed to enforce contractual penalties for short-staffed facilities resulting in payments to "ghost workers."

A Portland controversy that's been simmering for months is now boiling over ... creating a chaotic confrontation with cops and several arrests ... and the..

Mississippi Votes to Replace Confederate-Themed State Flag According to NBC News, 68% of Mississippi voted to replace the 126-year-old flag.

Homestead Woman Accused Of Sending ‘Nude, Explicit’ Photos To 15-Year-Old Boy



A Homestead woman is facing charges, including aggravated stalking, after authorities said she sent nude photos to a 15-year-old boy. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:19 Published 5 days ago

Prank Call Leads To Teen's Arrest In Hialeah



A 13-year-old Hialeah boy is facing two felonies after admitting to police he called them about a person with a firearm at his school Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago