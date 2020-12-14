Mississippi police identify 2-year-old boy abandoned at Goodwill donation outlet, arrest suspect

Global  
 

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The 2-year-old child was left at a Goodwill donation center in Mississippi on Monday morning with a change of clothes and a note.
 
Video Credit: WREG - Published
News video: One in custody after child abandoned at Goodwill store with note, bag of clothes, police say

One in custody after child abandoned at Goodwill store with note, bag of clothes, police say 01:39

 A two-year-old boy was abandoned at a Mississippi Goodwill store with only a bag of clothes and a note, according to police.

