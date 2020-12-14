Global  
 

Canceled! Northwestern wipes ex-lecturer from website after criticizing Jill Biden’s ‘Dr.’ title

Monday, 14 December 2020
Northwestern University wiped one of its former lecturers from the school’s website after he penned a controversial Wall Street Journal editorial arguing First Lady-elect Jill Biden shouldn’t use the title of “Dr.” before her name.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’

Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’ 01:25

 Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’. On Monday, Michelle Obama took to Instagram to praise Dr. Jill Biden’s accomplishments and defend her from recent criticism. An op-ed published in the ‘Wall Street Journal’ on Friday called the...

