Canceled! Northwestern wipes ex-lecturer from website after criticizing Jill Biden’s ‘Dr.’ title
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Northwestern University wiped one of its former lecturers from the school’s website after he penned a controversial Wall Street Journal editorial arguing First Lady-elect Jill Biden shouldn’t use the title of “Dr.” before her name.
