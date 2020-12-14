Global  
 

U.S. administers first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

CBS News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A critical care nurse in New York received the first approved COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and vaccinations are now taking place in hospitals and clinics across the country.
