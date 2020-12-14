U.S. administers first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A critical care nurse in New York received the first approved COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and vaccinations are now taking place in hospitals and clinics across the country.
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
U.S. administers first doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccineFrontline workers across the U.S. lined up to get their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Mola Lenghi has the latest.
CBS News
As COVID-19 vaccinations begin, U.S. reaches grim toll of 300,000 coronavirus deathsA milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic arrived Monday as the first frontline health care workers in the U.S. began receiving shots of the Pfizer vaccine. But..
CBS News
First vaccinations begin across the U.S. as COVID-19 hospitalizations soarThe Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is being distributed across the country beginning today, as hospitalizations and deaths reach disturbing levels. Dr. Leo..
CBS News
U.S. Surgeon General: "Today is truly an historic day" as COVID vaccine arrivesSurgeon General Jerome Adams and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar spoke at George Washington University Hospital in Washington as the first doses of..
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Coordinated nationwide effort underway to distribute COVID vaccineThe coronavirus vaccine transportation is a massive logistical challenge. Kris Van Cleave takes a closer look.
CBS News
AP Top Stories 14 PHere are the top stories for Monday, Dec. 14th: COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins; Electoral College casts votes for president; Early voting starts for Ga...
USATODAY.com
First COVID vaccine arrives at UT Austin HealthThe first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived at University of Texas Austin Health on Monday, with health care workers first in line to receive the shots. (Dec...
USATODAY.com
New York City Most populous city in the United States
Nurse among first to receive COVID vaccineSandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center In New York City, was among the first in the United States to recieve a COVID-19 vaccination. (Dec...
USATODAY.com
NYU Langone begins covid vaccine injectionsHealth workers in New York CIty rolled up their sleeves for shots to protect them from COVID-19 and start beating back the pandemic — a day of optimism even as..
USATODAY.com
