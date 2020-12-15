Attorney General William Barr to leave post next week
Attorney General William Barr is leaving his post. CBSN legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the legacy he'll leave at the Justice Department.
William Barr resigns as U.S. attorney generalPresident Trump announced Bill Barr's resignation after days of attacking him over alleged election fraud. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
US Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective 'just before Christmas' President Trump saysUS Attorney General William Barr is resigning and will leave the job 'just before Christmas', President Donald Trump has announced.The resignation letter was..
William Barr: US attorney general to leave post by ChristmasPresident Trump announces the departure of William Barr, who disputed his election fraud claims.
Trump announces Attorney General Bill Barr is leavingDeputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take over as acting attorney general.
Trump and Barr wrecked the Justice Department. Here are 6 ways Joe Biden can fix it.Biden's immediate task is fielding a DOJ that deserves and commands public trust. The happy news is that is a no-brainer, not a mission impossible.
California to join federal antitrust case against GoogleSACRAMENTO (AP) — California is seeking to join the Justice Department in its antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of the state’s..
Hunter Biden inquiry now weighs on president-elect's looming attorney general nominationThe investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes represents first test of Joe Biden's pledge to guard the Justice Department from White House influence.
