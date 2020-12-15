Global  
 

Attorney General William Barr to leave post next week

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr is leaving his post. CBSN legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the legacy he'll leave at the Justice Department
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Attorney General William Barr To Leave DOJ Before Christmas

Attorney General William Barr To Leave DOJ Before Christmas 00:41

 Rather unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr is to depart the Justice Department before Christmas. According to Business Insider, the AG fell out of Trump's good graces when he failed to produce quality opposition research to use before the...

William Barr resigns as U.S. attorney general

 President Trump announced Bill Barr's resignation after days of attacking him over alleged election fraud. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
CBS News

US Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective 'just before Christmas' President Trump says

 US Attorney General William Barr is resigning and will leave the job 'just before Christmas', President Donald Trump has announced.The resignation letter was..
New Zealand Herald

William Barr: US attorney general to leave post by Christmas

 President Trump announces the departure of William Barr, who disputed his election fraud claims.
BBC News

Trump announces Attorney General Bill Barr is leaving

 Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take over as acting attorney general.
CBS News

Trump and Barr wrecked the Justice Department. Here are 6 ways Joe Biden can fix it.

 Biden's immediate task is fielding a DOJ that deserves and commands public trust. The happy news is that is a no-brainer, not a mission impossible.
USATODAY.com
Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings' [Video]

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'

Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to fire Attorney General Barr and reportedly held a meeting to discuss firing him. However, a source says Barr 'cannot be intimidated' by Trump and thinks the president's attacks are a 'deposed king ranting.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

California to join federal antitrust case against Google

 SACRAMENTO (AP) — California is seeking to join the Justice Department in its antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of the state’s..
WorldNews

Hunter Biden inquiry now weighs on president-elect's looming attorney general nomination

 The investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes represents first test of Joe Biden's pledge to guard the Justice Department from White House influence.
USATODAY.com

