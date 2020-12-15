Special Report: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation after Electoral College affirms his victory
President-elect Joe Biden addressed the country hours after the Electoral College certified his victory. Mr. Biden noted President Trump's "dozens and dozens of legal challenges" against the election's results and said "they were found to be without merit." "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell anchors this CBS News Special Report.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Electoral College formalizes President-elect Joe Biden's winThe Electoral College formalized President-elect Joe Biden's victory the same day early voting got underway for the important Senate runoffs in Georgia. CBS..
CBS News
Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:35Published
Cobb County Republican Party chair weighs in on Georgia's Senate runoffsCobb County, Georgia, flipped from red to blue in 2016 when Hillary Clinton edged out President Trump there by just over 2 percentage points. In 2020, Joe Biden..
CBS News
Electoral College Vote Officially Affirms Biden’s VictoryThe vote made official Joe Biden’s victory, despite President Trump’s attempt to subvert the nation’s democratic process, and it put pressure on..
NYTimes.com
United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States
Why Donald Trump's latest electoral college ploy is doomed to failEven as US President-elect Joe Biden's victory is affirmed by the Electoral College, Republican electors supporting President Donald Trump met in a handful of..
New Zealand Herald
First woman of color elector in Nebraska casts Electoral College vote for Joe BidenPrecious McKesson, the first woman of color to serve as an elector in Nebraska, cast the 2nd Congressional District's vote for President elect-Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Attorney General William Barr resigns, will leave Trump administration before ChristmasPresident Trump announced the news of Barr's departure on Twitter, saying he will be stepping down before Christmas.
USATODAY.com
Texas electors condemn Supreme Court, call on battleground states to name alternate electorsTexas presidential electors convened in Austin on Monday to cast their votes for Donald Trump — and also condemn the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com
Norah O'Donnell American television journalist
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Monday, December 14, 2020Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
CBS News
Reflecting on the pandemicAmericans have a coronavirus vaccine after months of grueling research and hard work. But we can't let our guard down now. Norah O'Donnell shares why.
CBS News
Special Report: Electoral College formally votes for President-elect Joe BidenPresident-elect Joe Biden has cleared the 270 electoral vote mark to formalize his victory. The Electoral College milestone came Monday afternoon when..
CBS News
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, December 11, 2020Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources