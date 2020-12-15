Global  
 

Special Report: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation after Electoral College affirms his victory

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020
President-elect Joe Biden addressed the country hours after the Electoral College certified his victory. Mr. Biden noted President Trump's "dozens and dozens of legal challenges" against the election's results and said "they were found to be without merit." "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell anchors this CBS News Special Report.
 REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo President-elect Joe Biden has officially earned over 270 Electoral College votes from the presidential electors voting around the country on Monday. Slates of presidential electors are meeting in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to formally cast their votes....

Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Special Report: Electoral College formally votes for President-elect Joe Biden

 President-elect Joe Biden has cleared the 270 electoral vote mark to formalize his victory. The Electoral College milestone came Monday afternoon when..
