New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Faces Charges of Sexual Harassment from Former Development Aide
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he had been sexually harassing her. One time he said inappropriate words on her appearance as well.
A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he had been sexually harassing her. One time he said inappropriate words on her appearance as well.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources