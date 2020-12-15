Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Faces Charges of Sexual Harassment from Former Development Aide

HNGN Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Faces Charges of Sexual Harassment from Former Development AideA former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he had been sexually harassing her. One time he said inappropriate words on her appearance as well.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Governor, Mayor Say New Yorkers Should Prepare For Second Possible Shutdown

Governor, Mayor Say New Yorkers Should Prepare For Second Possible Shutdown 02:15

 A total shutdown – another New York on pause – could be right around the corner. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is denying allegations that he sexually harassed a former staff member.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:47Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update After First Vaccines Given In New York [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update After First Vaccines Given In New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing to discuss coronavirus vaccine and response plans hours after the first doses were given in New York.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 48:07Published
U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations start with NY nurse [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations start with NY nurse

The U.S. is at a pivotal turning point in the battle against COVID-19 on Monday, when New York City ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay became one of the first Americans to get the newly approved vaccine made by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

New York Gov. Cuomo's #MeToo comments resurface amid sexual harassment allegations

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced criticism for fundraising off of the #MeToo movement in 2018 after knowingly hiring senior aide Sam Hoyt following Hoyt's...
FOXNews.com

Former aide accuses NY Gov. Cuomo of sexually harassing her ‘for years’

 A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president accused him of sexual harassment in a...
Upworthy

Former aide accuses Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment

 A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Sunday that he sexually harassed her for several years while she worked in his office.
Upworthy