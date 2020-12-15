Ghislaine Maxwell Proposes $28.5M Bail Package
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite facing criminal charges she helped procure girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, on Monday forcefully proclaimed her innocence and proposed a $28.5 million bail package.
