President-Elect Joe Biden Secures Electoral College Vote, Cements US Presidential Victory
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The penultimate step in confirming the victory of President-Elect Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the November election has been done by the 538 members of the Electoral College as they cast their ballots on Monday.
