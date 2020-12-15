Attorney General William Barr Resigns, Trump Announces
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
After rumors circulated that he will leave his top cabinet post amid mounting criticism of his performance from President Trump, Attorney general William Barr is resigning from the position and confirms the speculation
