Attorney General William Barr Resigns, Trump Announces

HNGN Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr Resigns, Trump AnnouncesAfter rumors circulated that he will leave his top cabinet post amid mounting criticism of his performance from President Trump, Attorney general William Barr is resigning from the position and confirms the speculation
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns 01:42

 U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Bryan Wood reports.

