Dixie State University in Utah Says It’s in Need of a Name Change
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The public university in St. George said about one in five recent graduates surveyed had received negative feedback from prospective out-of-state employers about the name.
The public university in St. George said about one in five recent graduates surveyed had received negative feedback from prospective out-of-state employers about the name.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dixie State University
Utah State of the United States of America
Senator Mitt Romney on Electoral College vote, COVID-19 relief bill negotiationsUtah Republican Senator Mitt Romney joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Electoral College vote and President Trump's legal battles. Romney is also working..
CBS News
Coronavirus updates: Utah mink is first wild animal with COVID-19; California to get nearly 400K more vaccine doses; US deaths top 300KCalifornia set to receive nearly 400K more vaccine doses. Germany encourages residents to skip Christmas shopping. 300K US deaths. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
A Single Senator Dashes Hopes for Latino and Women’s Museums — For NowSenator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, blocked the creation of Smithsonian museums honoring women and Latinos, warning they would worsen societal divides.
NYTimes.com
St. George, Utah City in Utah, United States
You Might Like