FDA to unveil its analysis of data on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
It may get the agency's stamp of approval by week's end, joining Pfizer's, which is being given to workers at hundreds more U.S. hospitals today.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services
The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
'Momentous event': HHS Secretary Alex Azar touts COVID-19 vaccine as a key to US herd immunityHospitals nationwide began immunizing health care workers Monday after the FDA's authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
USATODAY.com
FDA approves genetically engineered pigsPigs at a farm. | Photo by Marius Becker/picture alliance via Getty Images
The Food and Drug Administration has approved genetically engineered pigs..
The Verge
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid: Keep Christmas contact to a minimum, minister warnsIt comes as millions of people prepare to move into England's toughest tier of coronavirus rules.
BBC News
Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31Published
Coronavirus updates: Utah mink is first wild animal with COVID-19; California to get nearly 400K more vaccine doses; US deaths top 300KCalifornia set to receive nearly 400K more vaccine doses. Germany encourages residents to skip Christmas shopping. 300K US deaths. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Moderna American biotechnology company
We did the impossible thing, but not the hard thingMargaret Keenan, 90, the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials gets ready to leave the..
The Verge
Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Feds to buy additional 100 million doses of Moderna vaccineGovernment promises that the vaccine, which still needs FDA approval, will be free to patients.
CBS News
How scientists pulled off a COVID-19 vaccine in "warp speed" timeTwo major drug companies, Pfizer and Moderna, could see their coronavirus vaccines roll out in the U.S. this month, once the FDA grants emergency authorization...
CBS News
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
CBS Evening News, December 14, 2020U.S. administers first doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine; Norah O'Donnell reflects on the pandemic.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources