FDA to unveil its analysis of data on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
It may get the agency's stamp of approval by week's end, joining Pfizer's, which is being given to workers at hundreds more U.S. hospitals today.
Food and Drug Administration

The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out [Video]

The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out

On Friday the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine left Pfizer's Michigan facility on Sunday and shipped out across the country. Sites are expected to get vaccine doses starting today, says Business Insider. Pfizer's vaccine authorization means 2.9 million high-risk people will get the shot within days. This is the first step in a 9-month path to normalcy.

'Momentous event': HHS Secretary Alex Azar touts COVID-19 vaccine as a key to US herd immunity

 Hospitals nationwide began immunizing health care workers Monday after the FDA's authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
FDA approves genetically engineered pigs

 Pigs at a farm. | Photo by Marius Becker/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has approved genetically engineered pigs..
Coronavirus disease 2019

Covid: Keep Christmas contact to a minimum, minister warns

 It comes as millions of people prepare to move into England's toughest tier of coronavirus rules.
Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas [Video]

Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not plan to change her position on allowing families in Scotland to mix over Christmas. However she said she would consider whether additional precautions were necessary over the holiday period, given the discovery of a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Coronavirus updates: Utah mink is first wild animal with COVID-19; California to get nearly 400K more vaccine doses; US deaths top 300K

 California set to receive nearly 400K more vaccine doses. Germany encourages residents to skip Christmas shopping. 300K US deaths. Latest COVID news.
Moderna

We did the impossible thing, but not the hard thing

 Margaret Keenan, 90, the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials gets ready to leave the..
Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government [Video]

Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government

The US government has ordered another 100 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. This brings the total number of vaccines ordered to 200 million, says Business Insider. If the vaccine receives emergency-use authorization from the FDA, Moderna plans to deliver. The delivery will be for 20 million doses by the end of December with the rest over the start of 2021. The US still has the option to purchase another 300 million doses from Moderna.

Feds to buy additional 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine

 Government promises that the vaccine, which still needs FDA approval, will be free to patients.
How scientists pulled off a COVID-19 vaccine in "warp speed" time

 Two major drug companies, Pfizer and Moderna, could see their coronavirus vaccines roll out in the U.S. this month, once the FDA grants emergency authorization...
Pfizer

CBS Evening News, December 14, 2020

 U.S. administers first doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine; Norah O'Donnell reflects on the pandemic.
Latest Data Has North Texas Health Experts Convinced It's Safe [Video]

Latest Data Has North Texas Health Experts Convinced It's Safe

Jason Allen reports most adults in a poll said they're uncomfortable with the vaccine.

Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Wins Crucial Vote [Video]

Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Wins Crucial Vote

The covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is one big step closer to the public. A group of outside experts assembled by the FDA largely voted to recommend the vaccine. The vaccine was..

Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Safe For Most Americans [Video]

Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Safe For Most Americans

A recent FDA review found there was "insufficient data" regarding a factor of Pfizer's vaccine. There isn't enough info to conclude whether Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is safe for kids under..

