US Government Agencies Under Cyber Attack: Russia, China Main Suspects

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
US Government Agencies Under Cyber Attack: Russia, China Main SuspectsUS Government Agencies were told to check their networks for malware and servers that have been compromised. Information about possible cyber-attacks by Russian or Chinese hackers.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Russian Hackers Suspected In Cyber Attack At Federal Agencies

Russian Hackers Suspected In Cyber Attack At Federal Agencies 01:27

 Hackers broke into computer networks of U.S. federal agencies, including the Commerce Department and the Treasury Department. The hacks were revealed just days after U-S officials warned that cyber actors linked to Russia's government were using vulnerabilities to target sensitive information.

