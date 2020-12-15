US Government Agencies Under Cyber Attack: Russia, China Main Suspects
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () US Government Agencies were told to check their networks for malware and servers that have been compromised. Information about possible cyber-attacks by Russian or Chinese hackers.
Hackers broke into computer networks of U.S. federal agencies, including the Commerce Department and the Treasury Department. The hacks were revealed just days after U-S officials warned that cyber actors linked to Russia's government were using vulnerabilities to target sensitive information.