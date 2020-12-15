Global  
 

Attorney General Barr resigns minutes after Electoral College formalizes President-elect Biden's win

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
As the Trump administration comes to a close, Attorney General William Barr is the latest Cabinet member to resign from office. Although sources tell CBS News Barr wasn't forced from office, the president has repeatedly made it clear he's been unhappy with the head of the Justice Department. Ben Tracy reports.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump 02:35

 Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General [Video]

William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General

President Donald Trump announced Barr's departure via Twitter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Eye Opener: COVID-19 vaccination for frontline health workers underway

 Frontline health care workers across the U.S. rolled up their sleeves as distribution of the coronavirus vaccine gets underway, while the country's pandemic..
CBS News
Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns [Video]

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory made official in final vote count

 President-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College's official vote count, marking his victory in the 2020 election. Nikole Killion reports from Wilmington,..
CBS News
Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory [Video]

Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory

On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes to push President-elect Joseph R. Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

‘Faith in Our Institutions Held’

 Biden passes an electoral milestone as the Republicans’ dam cracks: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US election

 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out.Putin's message to Biden..
New Zealand Herald
'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president [Video]

'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president

The vote on Monday night marked the formal election loss for incumbent Donald Trump, who has continued to tout baseless fraud accusations.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40Published

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Putin congratulates Biden, says he's "ready for collaboration"

 Russian leader, who denies meddling in U.S. election in favor of Mr. Trump and, more recently, hacking U.S. government servers, says he hopes he
CBS News

Cabinet (government) Group of high ranking officials, usually representing the executive branch of government

Universities, colleges in Uttarakhand to reopen today under strict COVID-19 guidelines; read to know details

 The decision to open colleges and Universities from December 15 was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.
DNA

Biden faces pressure over potential Cabinet picks from critics on the left

 President-elect Joe Biden is facing pressure for his potential Cabinet picks as critics say many former Biden aides are lobbyists or advisers to companies that..
CBS News

Biden introduces more picks for key administration roles

 Some of President-elect Joe Biden's nominees for roles in his Cabinet are fresh faces, but others are leading names from the Obama administration. Ed O'Keefe..
CBS News

Brack Obama officials swell ranks in Joe Biden’s orbit

 President-elect Joe Biden is getting the old gang back together. Increasingly deep into the process of selecting Cabinet members and other senior staff, the..
WorldNews

United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

Attorney General William Barr to leave post next week

 Attorney General William Barr is leaving his post. CBSN legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the legacy he'll leave at the Justice..
CBS News

Trump and Barr wrecked the Justice Department. Here are 6 ways Joe Biden can fix it.

 Biden's immediate task is fielding a DOJ that deserves and commands public trust. The happy news is that is a no-brainer, not a mission impossible.
USATODAY.com
Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings' [Video]

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'

Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to fire Attorney General Barr and reportedly held a meeting to discuss firing him. However, a source says Barr 'cannot be intimidated' by Trump and thinks the president's attacks are a 'deposed king ranting.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

California to join federal antitrust case against Google

 SACRAMENTO (AP) — California is seeking to join the Justice Department in its antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of the state’s..
WorldNews

Ben Tracy

Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next president

 As Electoral College members meet in each state to cast their ballots, formally affirming Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, President Trump..
CBS News

Electoral College to affirm Biden's victory as Trump remains defiant

 President-elect Joe Biden will be one step closer to the White House as members of the Electoral College meet today to affirm his victory. However, President..
CBS News

With Electoral College meeting, Trump and supporters still refuse to accept election results

 Members of the Electoral College meet today in all 50 states to officially declare Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election. However, President Trump..
CBS News

Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 states

 In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and..
CBS News

Biden Surpasses 270 Electoral College Votes, Formalizing His Victory [Video]

Biden Surpasses 270 Electoral College Votes, Formalizing His Victory

At 5:30 p.m. ET, California cast their 55 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, putting him over the 270 needed to win. Tom Wait reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:33Published
'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win [Video]

'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win

Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to "turn the page" on the Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday (December 14), hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published
President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote [Video]

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote

President-elect Joe Biden officially secured the presidency after the Electoral College met to give him and Vice President-elect Harris 306 votes.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50Published