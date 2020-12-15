Attorney General Barr resigns minutes after Electoral College formalizes President-elect Biden's win
As the Trump administration comes to a close, Attorney General William Barr is the latest Cabinet member to resign from office. Although sources tell CBS News Barr wasn't forced from office, the president has repeatedly made it clear he's been unhappy with the head of the Justice Department. Ben Tracy reports.
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Eye Opener: COVID-19 vaccination for frontline health workers underwayFrontline health care workers across the U.S. rolled up their sleeves as distribution of the coronavirus vaccine gets underway, while the country's pandemic..
CBS News
Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory made official in final vote countPresident-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College's official vote count, marking his victory in the 2020 election. Nikole Killion reports from Wilmington,..
CBS News
Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
‘Faith in Our Institutions Held’Biden passes an electoral milestone as the Republicans’ dam cracks: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States
Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US electionRussian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out.Putin's message to Biden..
New Zealand Herald
'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:40Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Putin congratulates Biden, says he's "ready for collaboration"Russian leader, who denies meddling in U.S. election in favor of Mr. Trump and, more recently, hacking U.S. government servers, says he hopes he
CBS News
Cabinet (government) Group of high ranking officials, usually representing the executive branch of government
Universities, colleges in Uttarakhand to reopen today under strict COVID-19 guidelines; read to know detailsThe decision to open colleges and Universities from December 15 was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.
DNA
Biden faces pressure over potential Cabinet picks from critics on the leftPresident-elect Joe Biden is facing pressure for his potential Cabinet picks as critics say many former Biden aides are lobbyists or advisers to companies that..
CBS News
Biden introduces more picks for key administration rolesSome of President-elect Joe Biden's nominees for roles in his Cabinet are fresh faces, but others are leading names from the Obama administration. Ed O'Keefe..
CBS News
Brack Obama officials swell ranks in Joe Biden’s orbitPresident-elect Joe Biden is getting the old gang back together. Increasingly deep into the process of selecting Cabinet members and other senior staff, the..
WorldNews
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
Attorney General William Barr to leave post next weekAttorney General William Barr is leaving his post. CBSN legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the legacy he'll leave at the Justice..
CBS News
Trump and Barr wrecked the Justice Department. Here are 6 ways Joe Biden can fix it.Biden's immediate task is fielding a DOJ that deserves and commands public trust. The happy news is that is a no-brainer, not a mission impossible.
USATODAY.com
Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
California to join federal antitrust case against GoogleSACRAMENTO (AP) — California is seeking to join the Justice Department in its antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of the state’s..
WorldNews
Ben Tracy
Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next presidentAs Electoral College members meet in each state to cast their ballots, formally affirming Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, President Trump..
CBS News
Electoral College to affirm Biden's victory as Trump remains defiantPresident-elect Joe Biden will be one step closer to the White House as members of the Electoral College meet today to affirm his victory. However, President..
CBS News
With Electoral College meeting, Trump and supporters still refuse to accept election resultsMembers of the Electoral College meet today in all 50 states to officially declare Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election. However, President Trump..
CBS News
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 statesIn a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and..
CBS News
