Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Body cam footage shows William "Roddie" Bryan telling police, "I made a few moves" at Ahmaud Arbery

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Newly-obtained body camera footage appears to contradict the account presented by one of the men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing. William "Roddie" Bryan filmed Gregory and Travis McMichael chasing down and shooting Arbery in February. Bryan's attorney has insisted his client was "never more than a witness" to Arbery's death. Omar Villafranca reports on the new video that suggests Bryan was more involved.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man arrested after dousing police in petrol and property set alight

Man arrested after dousing police in petrol and property set alight 00:52

 Warning: bad language and violent throughout. Credit: Greater ManchesterPolice Police body cam footage shows how a 51 year old man was arrested inBolton after he doused officers with petrol and set a property alight. Shortlybefore 11pm on Friday 11 December 2020, officers attended an address on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chicago Tried To Hide Body Cam Footage [Video]

Chicago Tried To Hide Body Cam Footage

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tried to block a news station from releasing newly released body camera footage. The footage shows police raiding the wrong house, with guns drawn, and handcuffing a naked..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:14Published
SFPD Body Cam Video: San Francisco police have released body-worn camera footage from a 2019 police encounter [Video]

SFPD Body Cam Video: San Francisco police have released body-worn camera footage from a 2019 police encounter

San Francisco police have released body-worn camera footage from a 2019 police encounter that left a man with a broken leg and wrist,

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:03Published
New body camera footage released in the death of a man in police custodyMetro Police have released body camera footage from the [Video]

New body camera footage released in the death of a man in police custodyMetro Police have released body camera footage from the

Metro Police have released body camera footage from the three officers involved in a 911 call that resulted in a suspect’s death.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:16Published