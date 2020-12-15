Global  
 

Senator Mitt Romney on Electoral College vote, COVID-19 relief bill negotiations

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Electoral College vote and President Trump's legal battles. Romney is also working with a bipartisan group of senators to pass a coronavirus relief package.
Mitt Romney Mitt Romney American politician

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

Utah Utah State of the United States of America

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

