U.S. accelerates vaccine rollout as nation surpasses 300,000 deaths

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The U.S. is ramping up its vaccine rollout, as the country surpasses 300,000 virus-related deaths and the Food and Drug Administration clears a path for a second vaccine, by Moderna. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports on the second day of the rollout as the virus arrives at some hospitals and Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics, joined CBSN to discuss vaccines for children and pregnant women, coronavirus mutations and more.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: First U.S. COVID shots coming Monday: Army General

First U.S. COVID shots coming Monday: Army General 02:24

 The first shots in a massive U.S. COVID-19 vaccine campaign will be administered as early as Monday, with Pfizer Inc and partners aiming to start shipments across the hard-hit country on Sunday, an Army general organizing the rollout said. Colette Luke has more.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Begnaud American journalist and news correspondent

Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services

