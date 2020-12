U.S. accelerates vaccine rollout as nation surpasses 300,000 deaths

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The U.S. is ramping up its vaccine rollout, as the country surpasses 300,000 virus-related deaths and the Food and Drug Administration clears a path for a second vaccine, by Moderna . CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports on the second day of the rollout as the virus arrives at some hospitals and Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics, joined CBSN to discuss vaccines for children and pregnant women, coronavirus mutations and more.