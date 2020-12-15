Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out Against 'Illiberals' Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out against the "illiberal left" and "extreme right" again. The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor caused a stir last week after stated that the "illiberal left ... absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50%," according... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

