'Travel is not recommended': Biggest East Coast winter storm in years could drop up to 2 feet of snow

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The biggest East Coast winter storm in years is still on target to hit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the forecast.
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: New York Weather: CBS2's 12/14 Nightly Forecast At 11 P.M.

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/14 Nightly Forecast At 11 P.M. 03:37

 Lonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast and an update on a major winter storm heading our way.

Winter storm forecast to blast Mid-Atlantic, Northeast with heavy snow

 The season's first big East Coast snowstorm is forecast to wallop much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday and into Thursday.
