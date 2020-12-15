Critics don't think government's vaccine awareness campaign is doing enough to allay concerns
A recent piece in The Washington Post's Power Up newsletter looks at the Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign and why public health officials think they're not doing enough. Jacqueline Alemany wrote "Power Up: The coronavirus vaccine is on its way. But where's the public education campaign?" She talks with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what she's learned and what the government needs to do next.
