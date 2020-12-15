Global  
 

AP Top Stories December 15 A

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Tuesday, December 15th: Biden says democracy has prevailed; Vaccinations against COVID-19 begin; Bombing and shooting attack in Kabul; JAXA says samples from asteroid could offer clues about origin of solar system. (Dec. 15)
 
Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden [Video]

McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of the presidential race.

Duration: 01:28Published

US election: Top Republican Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden

 US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell breaks weeks of silence over the outcome of the election.
BBC News

Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for election win

 In a 10-minute speech, McConnell congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.
USATODAY.com

McConnell acknowledges Biden as president-elect for first time

 The Senate majority leader acknowledged Biden's victory after the Electoral College voted on Monday.
CBS News

JAXA JAXA Japan's national aerospace agency

Japan confirms its asteroid mission returned samples of space rocks

 An artistic rendering of the Hayabusa2 spacecraft. | Image: DLR

This morning, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, confirmed that its..
The Verge

Japan’s space capsule with asteroid samples retrieved in Australia

 A Japanese capsule carrying the world’s first asteroid subsurface samples has in the remote Australian Outback. The spacecraft Hayabusa2 released the small..
WorldNews

Kabul Kabul Metropolis and municipality in Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Kabul governor killed in 'sticky bomb' attack on car

 Mahboobullah Mohebi is the latest of several officials, journalists and activists to be targeted.
BBC News

Multiple rockets strike Kabul, kill at least one civilian  

 At least one Afghan civilian has been killed after multiple rockets hit the country’s capital of Kabul, the second such attack to rock the city in less than a..
WorldNews
Kabul reels from spike in targeted killings [Video]

Kabul reels from spike in targeted killings

In the Afghan capital - once described the country's most secure city - there is fear and anxiety.

Duration: 03:04Published

India-Afghanistan to sign agreement on Shatoot Dam soon, 2 million Kabul residents to get clean drinking water

 New Delhi has been involved in a number of infrastructure projects in the country, like building Afghan Parliament and road from Delaram to Zaran.
DNA

Duration: 00:21Published
Duration: 03:12Published
Duration: 10:18Published

