AP Top Stories December 15 A
Here are the top stories for Tuesday, December 15th: Biden says democracy has prevailed; Vaccinations against COVID-19 begin; Bombing and shooting attack in Kabul; JAXA says samples from asteroid could offer clues about origin of solar system. (Dec. 15)
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden
US election: Top Republican Mitch McConnell congratulates BidenUS Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell breaks weeks of silence over the outcome of the election.
Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for election winIn a 10-minute speech, McConnell congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.
McConnell acknowledges Biden as president-elect for first timeThe Senate majority leader acknowledged Biden's victory after the Electoral College voted on Monday.
JAXA Japan's national aerospace agency
Japan confirms its asteroid mission returned samples of space rocksAn artistic rendering of the Hayabusa2 spacecraft. | Image: DLR
This morning, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, confirmed that its..
Japan’s space capsule with asteroid samples retrieved in AustraliaA Japanese capsule carrying the world’s first asteroid subsurface samples has in the remote Australian Outback. The spacecraft Hayabusa2 released the small..
Kabul Metropolis and municipality in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Kabul governor killed in 'sticky bomb' attack on carMahboobullah Mohebi is the latest of several officials, journalists and activists to be targeted.
Multiple rockets strike Kabul, kill at least one civilianAt least one Afghan civilian has been killed after multiple rockets hit the country’s capital of Kabul, the second such attack to rock the city in less than a..
WorldNews
Kabul reels from spike in targeted killings
India-Afghanistan to sign agreement on Shatoot Dam soon, 2 million Kabul residents to get clean drinking waterNew Delhi has been involved in a number of infrastructure projects in the country, like building Afghan Parliament and road from Delaram to Zaran.
