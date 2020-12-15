Fauci Predicts U.S. Could See Signs Of Herd Immunity By Late March Or Early April
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Dr. Fauci said once the vaccine becomes widely available, if by "April, May, June, July, we get as many people vaccinated as possible, we could really turn this thing around" by the end of 2021.
Dr. Fauci Thinks US Will Have 'Herd Immunity' , by Late Spring or Early Summer.
As the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starts to
roll out in America, Fauci thinks the country can achieve
heard immunity by "the end of the second quarter 2021.".
If enough people make the decision
to get vaccinated.
