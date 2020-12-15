Global  
 

Fauci Predicts U.S. Could See Signs Of Herd Immunity By Late March Or Early April

NPR Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Dr. Fauci said once the vaccine becomes widely available, if by "April, May, June, July, we get as many people vaccinated as possible, we could really turn this thing around" by the end of 2021.
