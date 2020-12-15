Global  
 

Smokey Robinson's mispronunciation of Chanukah has gone viral

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Smokey Robinson was asked to record a holiday greeting for a woman who used to live on his street in Detroit. The woman's sons wanted the video to be a gift for Chanukah, so Robinson sent her well wishes for the holiday - accept he mispronounced one crucial word. Now, Robinson's confusion over "Chanookah" has gone viral.
