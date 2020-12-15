Biden Inauguration to Feature Scaled-Back Crowd, ‘Reimagined’ Parade Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration will feature a scaled-back crowd and a “reimagined” parade, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.



Though complete details are forthcoming, the Tuesday announcement said that President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office at the U.S. Capitol and the ceremony will include “vigorous health and safety protocols.” Biden will give a speech, per tradition, and he will focus on beating the coronavirus pandemic that forced the scaled-down event in the first place, as well as unifying the country. Attendance, per a release, will be “extremely limited” — the public is encouraged not to travel and, instead, to participate from home — and will be followed by that “reimagined” parade.



“Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration’s renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen in a Tuesday statement via email.



*Also Read:* Trump Wants to Hold Rally During Biden's Inauguration



The methods by which the public can participate remotely will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the PIC, which is bringing on former FDA commissioner Dr. David Kessler as its chief medical adviser. The PIC said it has consulted with medical experts and hired a staff dedicated to the safety of the event.



“We are asking Americans to participate in inaugural events from home to protect themselves, their families, friends, and communities,” said Kessler, who added in a renewed call for people to social distance and wear masks every day as the pandemic continues.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Trump Wants to Hold Rally During Biden's Inauguration



Sarah Cooper Offers to 'Stand in' for Trump at Biden Inauguration if He No-Shows



Ex-Friend of Melania Trump Says She's Working With Investigators on Potential Inauguration Crimes (Video) President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration will feature a scaled-back crowd and a “reimagined” parade, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.Though complete details are forthcoming, the Tuesday announcement said that President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office at the U.S. Capitol and the ceremony will include “vigorous health and safety protocols.” Biden will give a speech, per tradition, and he will focus on beating the coronavirus pandemic that forced the scaled-down event in the first place, as well as unifying the country. Attendance, per a release, will be “extremely limited” — the public is encouraged not to travel and, instead, to participate from home — and will be followed by that “reimagined” parade.“Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration’s renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen in a Tuesday statement via email.*Also Read:* Trump Wants to Hold Rally During Biden's InaugurationThe methods by which the public can participate remotely will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the PIC, which is bringing on former FDA commissioner Dr. David Kessler as its chief medical adviser. The PIC said it has consulted with medical experts and hired a staff dedicated to the safety of the event.“We are asking Americans to participate in inaugural events from home to protect themselves, their families, friends, and communities,” said Kessler, who added in a renewed call for people to social distance and wear masks every day as the pandemic continues.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Trump Wants to Hold Rally During Biden's InaugurationSarah Cooper Offers to 'Stand in' for Trump at Biden Inauguration if He No-ShowsEx-Friend of Melania Trump Says She's Working With Investigators on Potential Inauguration Crimes (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

