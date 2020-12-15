Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Major snowstorm bears down on the Northeast

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Blizzard conditions are expected with up to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts to 50 mph.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Northeastern United States Northeastern United States One of the four census regions of the United States of America

Electric car battery plant for Blyth power station site

 Britishvolt says the £2.6bn plant will be the largest industrial investment in the North East for years.
BBC News

Blizzard Blizzard Type of snowstorm


Related videos from verified sources

Northeast Ohio is a winter wonderland in first major snowfall of season [Video]

Northeast Ohio is a winter wonderland in first major snowfall of season

Cleveland and other parts of Northeast Ohio have seen its first major snowfall Tuesday, December 1 with a winter storm warning in places across the region.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Trio of dogs excitedly playing in Cleveland snow is a sight to see this holiday season [Video]

Trio of dogs excitedly playing in Cleveland snow is a sight to see this holiday season

Cleveland and other parts of Northeast Ohio have seen its first major snowfall on Tuesday, December 1 after a winter storm warning was announced across the region.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published
Cars, trains, buses, fire engines throughout Northeast Ohio stuck in Tuesday’s snowstorm [Video]

Cars, trains, buses, fire engines throughout Northeast Ohio stuck in Tuesday’s snowstorm

Snowy, stranded and stuck throughout the region

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:49Published