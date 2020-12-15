Global  
 

Conservative SCOTUS Protects Religious Institutions From Virus Rules

Newsmax Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The conservative majority in the Supreme Court held firm Tuesday in its protection of religious institutions from harsher coronavirus restrictions than those imposed on most commercial establishments. The high court ruled in favor of houses of worship in Colorado and New...
