Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7 Kitchen Gadgets That Will Make Great Holiday Gifts

Daily Caller Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
This year, many of us realized we had a talent we never knew of: cooking! Whether you like to cook proteins, pastries, or pastas, we’ve compiled a list of handy kitchen gadgets that will act as a perfect gift for any aspiring chef in your life! Check them out below: 1. Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad - Published
News video: Here’s how you can make cute and festive gingerbread waffles with this mini waffle maker

Here’s how you can make cute and festive gingerbread waffles with this mini waffle maker 01:23

 What can be better than making a festive breakfast during the holidays? In The Know’s Daniel Menendez demonstrates how to use this gingerbread waffle maker made from Dash. He also uses a Bellegem waffle mix from Williams Sonoma, giving you crispy and delicious results.Dash’s mini-waffle makers...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

9 Last-Minute Kitchen Gifts from Walmart That Will Arrive Before Christmas [Video]

9 Last-Minute Kitchen Gifts from Walmart That Will Arrive Before Christmas

Shop our list of under-$50 kitchen favorites.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 01:09Published
Food and gifts distributed in Boynton Beach [Video]

Food and gifts distributed in Boynton Beach

A Boynton Beach soup kitchen is helping spread holiday cheer with a food and gift distribution.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:39Published
The Best Kitchen Gadgets and Appliances to Give This Year [Video]

The Best Kitchen Gadgets and Appliances to Give This Year

Put a smile on their face and a spring in their cooking step with these 9 fun and very helpful kitchen workhorses.

Credit: My Recipes     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

30 cool last-minute tech gifts for the home that suit every kind of budget

 These tech gadgets will make a great gift for anyone looking to brighten up the home this holiday season.
Business Insider