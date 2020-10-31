Global  
 

Biden expected to name Pete Buttigieg transportation secretary

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Buttigieg, 38, rose to prominence during the Democratic presidential primaries.
 CNN reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary. If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary. Biden has praised Buttigieg during the Democratic primary. Sources tell CNN this could earn Buttigieg...

