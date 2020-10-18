Biden expected to nominate Pete Buttigieg transportation secretary
Buttigieg, 38, rose to prominence during the Democratic presidential primaries.
President-elect Joe Biden wants to put Pete Buttigieg in charge of transportation department, reports sayThe Transportation Department will have a central role in shaping and carrying out Biden's infrastructure plans.
