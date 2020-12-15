Global  
 

New York officials warn there could be more COVID-related shutdowns

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
New York officials warn there could be more COVID-related shutdownsNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a warning this week that regional shutdowns could happen if the state doesn't get a handle on slowing the rise in COVID-19 cases. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul about the challenges ahead.
News video: New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine.

New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine. 01:11

 Sandra Lindsay works as a critical care nurse in the NYC borough of Queens at Long Island Jewish Medical Centre.

Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York

New York (state) State of the United States of America

Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Kathy Hochul American politician


Tanya Rivero Tanya Rivero

