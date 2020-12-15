New York officials warn there could be more COVID-related shutdowns
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a warning this week that regional shutdowns could happen if the state doesn't get a handle on slowing the rise in COVID-19 cases. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul about the challenges ahead.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Andrew Cuomo 11th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; 56th Governor of New York
Cuomo says a New York COVID-19 shutdown is "totally avoidable"New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday a shutdown that would close non-essential businesses is "totally avoidable" -- and that he doesn't believe the state..
CBS News
Watch Live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives COVID-19 updateThe question of whether New York City needs to go into a full shutdown became a political football this week between the governor and the city's mayor.
CBS News
Indoor dining shut down in New York City to slow spread of COVID-19Indoor dining was shut down in New York City as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo's plan to slow the spread of COVID-19. This comes as the city's mayor, Bill de..
CBS News
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces state's COVID-19 vaccine rolloutNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Monday as Pfizer's new coronavirus vaccine rolls out in the state. One of the first doses of the vaccine went to a..
CBS News
New York (state) State of the United States of America
Today in History for December 20thHighlights of this day in history: New Orleans marks completion of Louisiana Purchase; South Carolina is first state to secede from Union; Vermont Supreme Court..
USATODAY.com
The Dish: Livanos family brings Greek traditions to American cuisineFrom the corner diner to more elegant fare, restaurants run by people of Greek heritage have had extraordinary success in this country. There may be no better..
CBS News
New York man trapped in car for 10 hours under 4 feet of snowA snowplow buried a car in Owego, New York, under 4 feet of snow — with the driver trapped inside.
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
‘When can India expect first Covid shot?’: Health Minister answers
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:22Published
Udhampur's cocoon market reopens after months
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:40Published
Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published
India reports 24,337 fresh COVID cases
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49Published
Kathy Hochul American politician
Tanya Rivero
Government leaders criticized over handling of the pandemicA recent article in The Atlantic looks at how state and federal leaders have continued to give conflicting guidance to the American public about the spread of..
CBS News
Hospitals nationwide race to vaccinate frontline workers at high risk for contracting COVID-19The news of a second coronavirus vaccine awaiting approval in the U.S. comes as COVID-19 cases across the country soar at an unprecedented rate. Meanwhile,..
CBS News
Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden and Harris on winning 2020 electionSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. The powerful Kentucky..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources