Trump Administration Postpones Listing Monarch Butterfly As Endangered Species

NPR Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The Fish and Wildlife Service has declined to list the monarch butterfly as endangered, even though it finds such a listing necessary. Officials cite limited resources and other species in danger.
Trump administration delays protection for monarch butterfly

 The western population of the species, which spends winters in California, has declined by more than 99%, to a record low of fewer than 2,000 butterflies.
CBS News