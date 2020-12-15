Trump Administration Postpones Listing Monarch Butterfly As Endangered Species
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The Fish and Wildlife Service has declined to list the monarch butterfly as endangered, even though it finds such a listing necessary. Officials cite limited resources and other species in danger.
