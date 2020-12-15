Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Outgoing Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Pete Antonacci Named Chief Administrative Judge

cbs4.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Receiving praise for his handling of the 2020 election, outgoing Broward County Supervisor of Elections Pete Antonacci was appointed Tuesday to serve as chief judge of the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Judge makes a decision in contested Vigo County election race [Video]

Judge makes a decision in contested Vigo County election race

On Thursday, a judge decided that Josie Swalls-Thompson will assume the position of Vigo County Treasurer.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Judge awards Tony Hsieh's father, brother administrative duties over massive wealth, estate [Video]

Judge awards Tony Hsieh's father, brother administrative duties over massive wealth, estate

A Clark County judge has awarded Tony Hsieh's father and brother administrative duties to begin the process of sorting out the Las Vegas visionary's vast wealth and estate after he died last week and..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:44Published
Judge denies motion to prevent county commission from possibly certifying District C election [Video]

Judge denies motion to prevent county commission from possibly certifying District C election

On Monday, a judge denied a motion to prevent the Clark County Commission from reconsidering its decision not to certify the election in District C.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published