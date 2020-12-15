Outgoing Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Pete Antonacci Named Chief Administrative Judge
Receiving praise for his handling of the 2020 election, outgoing Broward County Supervisor of Elections Pete Antonacci was appointed Tuesday to serve as chief judge of the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings.
