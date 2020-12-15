Outgoing Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Pete Antonacci Named Chief Administrative Judge

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Judge makes a decision in contested Vigo County election race



On Thursday, a judge decided that Josie Swalls-Thompson will assume the position of Vigo County Treasurer. Credit: WTHI Published 5 days ago Judge awards Tony Hsieh's father, brother administrative duties over massive wealth, estate



A Clark County judge has awarded Tony Hsieh's father and brother administrative duties to begin the process of sorting out the Las Vegas visionary's vast wealth and estate after he died last week and.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:44 Published 2 weeks ago Judge denies motion to prevent county commission from possibly certifying District C election



On Monday, a judge denied a motion to prevent the Clark County Commission from reconsidering its decision not to certify the election in District C. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 2 weeks ago