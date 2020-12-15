Biden expected to tap Jennifer Granholm for energy secretary
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Granholm served as the state's governor and attorney general.
Granholm served as the state's governor and attorney general.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jennifer Granholm American Political commentator, former Michigan governor
Biden to Pick Jennifer Granholm, Former Michigan Governor, for Energy SecretaryMs. Granholm is widely credited with steering her state through a recession and working with the Obama administration on a bailout of the automobile industry.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden selects former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to lead Energy Department, reports sayGranholm was attorney general of Michigan from 1999 to 2003 and the 47th Governor of Michigan from 2003 to 2011.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden to Name Gina McCarthy, Former E.P.A. Chief, as White House Climate CoordinatorMs. McCarthy will serve as a senior adviser to President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., coordinating climate change policy throughout the government.
NYTimes.com
Biden slams GOP senators who "did nothing" as Trump tried to nullify Georgia votesPresident-elect Joe Biden returned to the campaign trail in Atlanta on Tuesday to speak at a rally on behalf of Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and..
CBS News
Rep. Jim Clyburn on Joe Biden's Cabinet picks and Jaime Harrison for DNC chairAs President-elect Joe Biden weighs potential contenders to lead the Democratic National Committee, South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn is advocating for a..
CBS News
You Might Like