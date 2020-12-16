Biden Taps Pete Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 53 minutes ago Joe Biden Expected to Name Pete Buttigieg as His Transportation Secretary 01:05 Joe Expected to Pick Pete Buttigieg as His Transportation Secretary. 'The New York Times' reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary once he assumes office in 2021. . If his nomination makes it through the chamber, Buttigieg will be...