Melania Trump participates in annual children's hospital visit

CBS News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Melania Trump's fourth and final festive visit as first lady on Tuesday looked a little different from past seasons.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech
News video: Melania Trump Removes Mandatory Mask To Read To Hospitalized Children

Melania Trump Removes Mandatory Mask To Read To Hospitalized Children 00:34

 First lady Melania Trump wanted to spread some seasonal cheer to sick children on Tuesday when she visited the Children's National Hospital. CNN reports she continued her annual tradition of visiting them, despite the coronavirus pandemic and record cases in Washington, DC. However, Mrs. Trump also...

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Melania Trump blasted for removing mask to read to sick kids in hospital

 American First Lady Melania Trump has stirred controversy by reading a book to sick children in a hospital while not wearing a mask.Melania makes an annual visit..
New Zealand Herald

US election: 'She just wants to go home' - Melania Trump fuels rumours of Florida move after touring school

 A visit by Melania Trump to a Florida school has fuelled rumours she and the US President will head to Mar-a-Lago when they leave the White House in just over a..
New Zealand Herald

Melania Trump secretly planning finances for White House exit

 Reports from Washington suggest America's most powerful couple are on two different trajectories.President Donald Trump is hanging on to power, fighting tooth..
New Zealand Herald

In pictures: How presidents and first wives stamp their mark on the White House

 As Melania Trump revamps the Tennis Pavilion, we look at how past presidencies have changed the White House.
BBC News

WEB EXTRA :First Lady Reads Book, Calls Bingo at Children's Hospital [Video]

WEB EXTRA :First Lady Reads Book, Calls Bingo at Children's Hospital

First Lady Melania Trump read a book aloud and announced a bingo game during a holiday visit to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (12/15). To stay safe during the pandemic,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami
Melania Trump Unveiled Her New Tennis Pavilion and It Didn't Go Over Well [Video]

Melania Trump Unveiled Her New Tennis Pavilion and It Didn't Go Over Well

People are dying, Melania.

Credit: InStyle
First Lady Melania Trump Cancels Campaign Visit To Erie [Video]

First Lady Melania Trump Cancels Campaign Visit To Erie

Melania Trump's return to the campaign trail will have to wait.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh

