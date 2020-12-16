Melania Trump participates in annual children's hospital visit
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Melania Trump's fourth and final festive visit as first lady on Tuesday looked a little different from past seasons.
Melania Trump's fourth and final festive visit as first lady on Tuesday looked a little different from past seasons.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Melania Trump First Lady of the United States
Melania Trump blasted for removing mask to read to sick kids in hospitalAmerican First Lady Melania Trump has stirred controversy by reading a book to sick children in a hospital while not wearing a mask.Melania makes an annual visit..
New Zealand Herald
US election: 'She just wants to go home' - Melania Trump fuels rumours of Florida move after touring schoolA visit by Melania Trump to a Florida school has fuelled rumours she and the US President will head to Mar-a-Lago when they leave the White House in just over a..
New Zealand Herald
Melania Trump secretly planning finances for White House exitReports from Washington suggest America's most powerful couple are on two different trajectories.President Donald Trump is hanging on to power, fighting tooth..
New Zealand Herald
In pictures: How presidents and first wives stamp their mark on the White HouseAs Melania Trump revamps the Tennis Pavilion, we look at how past presidencies have changed the White House.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources