Major snowstorm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to Northeast

CBS News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The Northeast is preparing for a major snowstorm that's already dumped heavy snow across Oklahoma. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to explain.
