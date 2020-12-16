California twins pass out candy canes at neighborhood light display, collect donations for Toys for Tots Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Twin 11-year-old siblings in southern California are passing out candy canes during their neighborhood's Christmas light show in hopes of raising enough money to buy presents for children whose families are suffering economic hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

