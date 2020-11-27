Tara VanDerveer becomes winningest women's college basketball coach
Stanford coach's 1,099th career victory eclipsed the late Pat Summitt's mark
Stanford's Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt as winningest Division I women's college basketball coachStanford's Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women's college basketball coach Tuesday, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory.
USATODAY.com
