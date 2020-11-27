Global  
 

Tara VanDerveer becomes winningest women's college basketball coach

CBS News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Stanford coach's 1,099th career victory eclipsed the late Pat Summitt's mark
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
Stanford's VanDerveer Ties All-Time Wins Record

Stanford's VanDerveer Ties All-Time Wins Record 02:32

 Stanford women's basketball head coach Tara VanDerveer tied Pat Summitt's record of 1,098 career wins Sunday night when the top-ranked Cardinal blew out Cal. Vern Glenn was in Berkeley for the historic night and looks back at VanDerveer's incredible career. (12-14-20)

Stanford's Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt as winningest Division I women's college basketball coach

 Stanford's Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women's college basketball coach Tuesday, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory.
