Gal Gadot: Streaming 'Wonder Woman' sequel is 'the right thing to do'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Actor Gal Gadot says "Wonder Woman 1984" was made for big screens - but releasing it on HBO Max this Christmas "just feels magical. It feels like this is the right thing." (Dec. 16)
 
News video: Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig Tease 'Wonder Woman 1984'

 "Wonder Woman 1984" brings Gal Gadot and her new archenemy Kristen Wiig into the '80s. ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman catches up with the dynamic duo, who tease what to expect from the highly anticipated sequel.

Gal Gadot thrilled with initial reactions to 'Wonder Woman 1984'

 Hollywood actress Gal Gadot is thrilled with the love and excitement around her upcoming superhero outing, Wonder Woman 1984. "The first reactions to #WW84 are..
Gal Gadot joins campaign to end forced teenage marriage [Video]

Gal Gadot joins campaign to end forced teenage marriage

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has joined a new campaign to stop teenage girls being forced into marriage.

Mariah Carey thanks fans as Christmas hit returns to top of the charts [Video]

Mariah Carey thanks fans as Christmas hit returns to top of the charts

Mariah Carey's festive favourite All I Want For Christmas Is You has made history by topping the U.S. and U.K. charts.

Walsall set for Marcus Rashford-inspired Christmas hampers

 A volunteer group aims to deliver more than 350 hampers to struggling families.
Santa Tests Positive for Virus After Photo Session With 50 Children

 A husband and wife who dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for an annual Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony in Georgia learned three days after the..
