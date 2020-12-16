Turning the page? Republicans acknowledge Biden’s victory.
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () More than a month after the election, top Republicans finally acknowledged Joe Biden as the next U.S. president, a collapse in GOP resistance to the millions of voters who decisively chose the Democrat. Foreign leaders joined the parade, too, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to "go forward" and not object to the Electoral College tally..