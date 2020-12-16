Global  
 

Turning the page? Republicans acknowledge Biden’s victory.

Denver Post Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
More than a month after the election, top Republicans finally acknowledged Joe Biden as the next U.S. president, a collapse in GOP resistance to the millions of voters who decisively chose the Democrat. Foreign leaders joined the parade, too, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
