Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on celebrating 15 years of marriage, holiday special
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Country music power couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. They join "CBS This Morning" live to discuss their upcoming special, "Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event."
