Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on celebrating 15 years of marriage, holiday special

CBS News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Country music power couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. They join "CBS This Morning" live to discuss their upcoming special, "Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event."
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Live Holiday Concert

Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Live Holiday Concert 07:12

 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are inviting everyone to their house for a live holiday concert special this Sunday night on CBS.

