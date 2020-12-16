Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paris city hall fined for hiring too many women

CBS News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Mayor Anne Hidalgo mocked the $109,408 fine as "obviously absurd, unfair, irresponsible and dangerous."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anne Hidalgo Anne Hidalgo 14th Mayor of Paris

Paris mayor mocks 'absurd' fine for hiring too many women

 City mayor Anne Hidalgo mocks the "absurd" penalty for breaking equal employment rules.
BBC News

Paris Paris Capital of France

A drone flight through empty Paris squares [Video]

A drone flight through empty Paris squares

A curfew took effect in France on Tuesday at 8 p.m. (1900GMT), to try to prevent a new spike in COVID-19 infections.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published
France eases lockdown but issues curfew from 8:00pm [Video]

France eases lockdown but issues curfew from 8:00pm

Police checked drivers in Paris for certificates exempting them from the curfew that started at 8pm Tuesday.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
France: Thousands protest virus restrictions on cultural sector [Video]

France: Thousands protest virus restrictions on cultural sector

Thousands protested in Paris after the government backtracked on reopening theatres and cultural venues.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

World Food Program Receives Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

World Food Program Receives Nobel Peace Prize

, World Food Program , Receives Nobel Peace Prize. The humanitarian organization received the award via an online ceremony on Dec. 10. . In the pre-coronavirus era, the event was traditionally held..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
The average woman gets the urge to change her hair this many times a year [Video]

The average woman gets the urge to change her hair this many times a year

Due to salon closures during quarantine, Americans have taken hair care into their own hands in ways they never have before.   Sixty-five percent of American women underwent a hair..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Witches paddle for a good cause! [Video]

Witches paddle for a good cause!

A group of ladies brewed up a plan to raise money for a good cause. “Knowing how much I love Halloween and how active our community is, I jumped right on it, organizing the event,” said Brooke..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Paris city hall fined for hiring too many women

 Mayor Anne Hidalgo mocked the $109,408 fine as "obviously absurd, unfair, irresponsible and dangerous."
CBS News Also reported by •Jerusalem PostBusiness InsiderBBC NewsUpworthyNPR

Paris authorities hit with 'absurd' $110,000 government fine for employing too many women in senior positions. 'The city hall has, all of a sudden, become far too feminist.'

 The city broke the "Sauvadet law" on gender parity when it appointed 11 women and five men in 2018. The Paris Mayor called the fine "absurd."
Business Insider Also reported by •BBC NewsUpworthyNPR