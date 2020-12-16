Paris city hall fined for hiring too many women
Mayor Anne Hidalgo mocked the $109,408 fine as "obviously absurd, unfair, irresponsible and dangerous."
|
|
Anne Hidalgo 14th Mayor of Paris
Paris mayor mocks 'absurd' fine for hiring too many womenCity mayor Anne Hidalgo mocks the "absurd" penalty for breaking equal employment rules.
Paris Capital of France
