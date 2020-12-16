Paris city hall fined for hiring too many women

A drone flight through empty Paris squares A curfew took effect in France on Tuesday at 8 p.m. (1900GMT), to try to prevent a new spike in COVID-19 infections.

France eases lockdown but issues curfew from 8:00pm Police checked drivers in Paris for certificates exempting them from the curfew that started at 8pm Tuesday.

France: Thousands protest virus restrictions on cultural sector Thousands protested in Paris after the government backtracked on reopening theatres and cultural venues.

World Food Program Receives Nobel Peace Prize



The humanitarian organization received the award via an online ceremony on Dec. 10. In the pre-coronavirus era, the event was traditionally held.

The average woman gets the urge to change her hair this many times a year



Due to salon closures during quarantine, Americans have taken hair care into their own hands in ways they never have before. Sixty-five percent of American women underwent a hair