WorldView: New Zealand abuse investigation, China moon mission and more headlines

CBS News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee is in London with a roundup of today's global headlines, including an investigation into decades of abuses at state care institutions in New Zealand, Germany's return to COVID lockdown, and the return of China's moon lander.
New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

ONLYONAP Ardern on tackling virus, ties with US

 New Zealand this year pulled off a moonshot that remains the envy of most other nations: It eliminated the coronavirus. But the goal was driven as much by fear..
USATODAY.com

Boeing's $150m Orion contract win a boost for New Zealand's allies, analyst says

 A defence analyst says a new surveillance and anti-submarine aircraft training deal with Boeing should boost New Zealand's military credibility in years..
New Zealand Herald

Women's World Cup 2022: England to face Australia in first game

 Defending champions England will face Australia in their opening match of the 2022 Women's World Cup in New Zealand.
BBC News

Ex-Kordia CEO Scott Bartlett dead at 40 after cancer battle

 One of the highest-profile personalities on the New Zealand tech scene has died age 40, after losing his battle with cancer."It is with deep sadness that Kordia..
New Zealand Herald

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3 [Video]

Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3

London's bars, pubs and restaurants shut their doors last night for the third time this year as the capital was moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

WorldView: Countries across the globe begin COVID-19 vaccinations; Boko Haram claims responsibility for kidnappings

 Canada is the latest country to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but there are concerns poor countries will be left behind as vaccines roll out. Also,..
CBS News

On This Day: 15 December 1997

 In 1997, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry attended the London premiere of "Spice World: The Movie." (Dec. 15)
 
USATODAY.com

Millions more face tougher restrictions in England

 London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire will enter the toughest restrictions on Wednesday.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Cuba's COVID success story [Video]

Cuba's COVID success story

Latin America in the region with the highest The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Latin America harder and longer than any other region, but there is one country that has been the exception.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:07Published
How to ensure vaccine reaches every Indian? SII’s Adar Poonawalla answers [Video]

How to ensure vaccine reaches every Indian? SII’s Adar Poonawalla answers

As India inches closer towards a Covid vaccine, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the challenge of vaccinating every Indian. Poonawalla said that many private players should be brought in to partner with the government and their distribution networks will surely help. He added that more health professionals will have to be trained to inject the vaccine as everyone cannot be expected to come to cities from villages for vaccination. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published

FDA says Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is highly effective

 Moderna's coronavirus vaccine could soon be part of America's largest mass vaccination effort. The Food and Drug Administration said the vaccine is highly..
CBS News
‘Hope Biden has more global approach on Covid’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla #HTLS2020 [Video]

‘Hope Biden has more global approach on Covid’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla #HTLS2020

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He termed US President Donald Trump’s Covid policy restrictive and said that a more global approach is needed to tackle the crisis. Speaking on vaccine nationalism, he said that they have decided to provide 50% of the vaccine to India and the rest to other nations. He further added that protecting others is also important as many industries in India are dependent on other countries and hence looking inwards only would not be pragmatic. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany sees record death toll on first day of new lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany sees record death toll on first day of new lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:27Published
Coronavirus in Germany: Berlin pressuring EU regulators to speed up jab approval [Video]

Coronavirus in Germany: Berlin pressuring EU regulators to speed up jab approval

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published
Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands [Video]

Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands

After pressure from the German government, The European Union's regulatory body is set to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next Monday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published
Germany enters harder lockdown as virus deaths hit new high [Video]

Germany enters harder lockdown as virus deaths hit new high

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:16Published

