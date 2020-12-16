WorldView: New Zealand abuse investigation, China moon mission and more headlines
CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee is in London with a roundup of today's global headlines, including an investigation into decades of abuses at state care institutions in New Zealand, Germany's return to COVID lockdown, and the return of China's moon lander.
