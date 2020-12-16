WorldView: New Zealand abuse investigation, China moon mission and more headlines

‘Hope Biden has more global approach on Covid’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla #HTLS2020



Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He termed US President Donald Trump’s Covid policy restrictive and said that a more global approach is needed to tackle the crisis. Speaking on vaccine nationalism, he said that they have decided to provide 50% of the vaccine to India and the rest to other nations. He further added that protecting others is also important as many industries in India are dependent on other countries and hence looking inwards only would not be pragmatic. Watch the full video for all the details.

