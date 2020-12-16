LAPD cops who fatally shot Trader Joe’s manager during gun battle with armed suspect will not be charged
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday made the decision not to criminally charge two LAPD officers who accidentally fatally shot a Trader Joe’s store manager two years ago while trying to prevent an armed suspect from taking customers and staff hostage.
