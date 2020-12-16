Global  
 

LAPD cops who fatally shot Trader Joe’s manager during gun battle with armed suspect will not be charged

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday made the decision not to criminally charge two LAPD officers who accidentally fatally shot a Trader Joe’s store manager two years ago while trying to prevent an armed suspect from taking customers and staff hostage.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: No Charges Filed Against LAPD Officers Who Shot, Killed Trader Joe's Assistant Manager

No Charges Filed Against LAPD Officers Who Shot, Killed Trader Joe's Assistant Manager 00:41

 Two Los Angeles police officers acted lawfully when they engaged in a gunfight with a suspect outside of a Trader Joe's and killed an assistant store manager in 2018, according to a Tuesday report from the District Attorney's office.

